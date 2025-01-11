Zuckerberg Says ‘Neutered’ Companies Need More Masculine Energy

Mark Zuckerberg lamented the rise of “culturally neutered” companies that have sought to distance themselves from “masculine energy,” adding that it’s good if a culture “celebrates the aggression a bit more.”

(Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg lamented the rise of "culturally neutered" companies that have sought to distance themselves from "masculine energy," adding that it's good if a culture "celebrates the aggression a bit more."

"Masculine energy I think is good, and obviously society has plenty of that, but I think that corporate culture was really trying to get away from it," Zuckerberg said during a nearly 3-hour-long conversation with podcaster Joe Rogan, published on Friday.

“It’s like you want feminine energy, you want masculine energy," Zuckerberg said during the episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. “I think that that’s all good. But I do think the corporate culture sort of had swung toward being this somewhat more neutered thing," he added, before discussing his passions for mixed martial arts and hunting invasive pigs in Hawaii.

Zuckerberg added that he grew up with three sisters and has three daughters, and wants women to succeed in corporations.

"If you're a woman going into a company, it probably feels like it's too masculine. It's — there isn't enough of the energy that you may naturally have," he told Rogan. "And it probably feels like there are all these things that are set up that are biased against you, and that's not good either. You want women to be able to succeed and have companies that can unlock all the value from having great people no matter what their background or gender."

The podcast was released just days after Meta loosened its content moderation policies for Instagram and Facebook to allow more leniency for users criticizing immigrants, transgender and non-binary people, or making exclusionary statements based on someone’s sex or gender. On Tuesday, Meta also announced the end of third-party fact-checking in the US, and on Friday, it said that it was halting many of its internal training and hiring efforts aimed at making its workforce more diverse.

Zuckerberg Slams Biden

Zuckerberg also criticized the Biden administration, claiming White House officials would would "scream" and "curse" at Meta employees amid discussions about how to moderate content related to Covid-19 during the pandemic.

“It was brutal," Zuckerberg said, adding that the administration overstepped in its requests to take down posts about the pandemic, including satire, sowing distrust among the electorate. He previously wrote about these complaints in a letter to Congress in August.

“The US government should be defending its companies, not be at the tip of the spear attacking its companies," Zuckerberg said. In contrast, the Facebook founder said he’s “optimistic" about President-elect Donald Trump taking the White House.

"I think he just wants America to win," Zuckerberg said. The Meta CEO has been repositioning his company to be more Trump-friendly in recent months, and recently had dinner with the President-elect at Mar-a-Lago, his club in Florida.

The Biden administration didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

