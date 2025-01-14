Zuckerberg’s Meta shift will leave the user base of his platforms split
Summary
- Meta’s fact-check elimination applies to social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram in the US. In Europe, EU regulation will apply. So a gulf will open up within Meta’s user base.
When Mark Zuckerberg earnestly looked at a camera and told the world (or President-elect Donald Trump) that he was shutting down all fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram, he left out some important context. His changes would only apply to US users of Instagram and Facebook, just as the EU rolls out a law to target disinformation.