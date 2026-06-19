A moment of opportunity for Bengal's new FM

An economic agenda going beyond welfare in its maiden budget on 22 June can help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal rebuild its long lost confidence and prosperity.
An economic agenda going beyond welfare in its maiden budget on 22 June can help the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in West Bengal rebuild its long lost confidence and prosperity.
The opportunity to shape history and leave a lasting legacy comes rarely to a professional entering politics. Bengal's new finance minister, Swapan Dasgupta, has been presented with one such opportunity. The comparison with Dr Manmohan Singh in 1991 may not be on the same scale, but it is comparable in terms of transformative potential and hope for the people of West Bengal.
The opportunity to shape history and leave a lasting legacy comes rarely to a professional entering politics. Bengal's new finance minister, Swapan Dasgupta, has been presented with one such opportunity. The comparison with Dr Manmohan Singh in 1991 may not be on the same scale, but it is comparable in terms of transformative potential and hope for the people of West Bengal.
At the time of Independence, West Bengal was India's most industrially advanced state and the country's economic powerhouse. The decades that followed witnessed a gradual erosion of that position. The flight of private capital arose out of an adversarial relationship with industry. Deep-rooted corruption, extortion rackets, political violence and micro-level impediments to enterprise weakened investor confidence, cementing Bengal's reputation as a challenging destination for business and investment.
The new government has rightly placed economic development at the centre of its agenda. Yet it is the finance minister who will be entrusted with the more difficult task: crafting a strategy that combines fiscal prudence with economic ambition and shifting the state's mindset from managing scarcity to creating prosperity.
West Bengal possesses formidable strengths. Its strategic location, educated workforce, established capabilities in information technology, healthcare and financial services, and relatively strong social indicators provide a solid foundation for renewal. The challenge is to convert these advantages into investment, employment and sustained growth.
From welfare to wealth creation
A five-point agenda could help achieve that objective.
First, Bengal must shift its policy emphasis from welfare expansion to wealth creation. Social protection remains essential and should continue. However, the long-term sustainability of any welfare system depends on a growing economic base that generates jobs, incomes and tax revenues. The central question should be simple: how can Bengal create more taxpayers rather than merely more beneficiaries?
Second, fiscal discipline must be restored. Rising debt limits the state's ability to invest in infrastructure, education and healthcare. A transparent medium-term fiscal road map with clear targets for debt reduction, fiscal consolidation, improved tax administration, and expenditure rationalisation would significantly enhance Bengal's credibility.
Markets reward credibility. Investors are more likely to commit long-term capital when public finances are predictable, transparent, and sustainable.
Third, infrastructure and skills must be viewed as investments rather than expenditures. Roads, logistics parks, industrial corridors, ports, and digital infrastructure create the foundation for future growth. Equally important is investment in human capital.
A workforce equipped not merely with academic qualifications but also with industry-relevant skills in artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, tourism, hospitality, retail, and supply chain management will prove more attractive to investors than any tax incentive. Few public expenditures can deliver higher long-term returns.
Reclaiming the eastern hub
Fourth, Bengal should reclaim its position as the commercial and financial hub of Eastern India. Close cooperation between the finance and industries ministers will help attract Global Capability Centres (GCC), strengthen the startup ecosystem, expand financial and fintech services, and leverage Bengal's geographic proximity to Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Southeast Asia. Economic geography continues to matter, and Bengal's location remains a significant strategic asset.
Fifth, cooperative federalism must become an economic instrument rather than a political slogan. The prime minister frequently speaks of a ‘double-engine sarkar’. For Bengal, the time has come to translate that concept into practical outcomes.
Economic development is difficult when Centre-State relations are characterised by confrontation. I am sure the new finance minister will adopt a pragmatic approach and actively engage constructively with New Delhi to secure faster approvals for major projects, attract central investment, and maximise the benefits of national programmes. He must also assert the state's legitimate financial entitlements, including pending dues and grants. Such matters should be advanced through transparent data, institutional dialogue, and constitutional mechanisms rather than political rhetoric.
The Tamil Nadu lesson
My own close association with Tamil Nadu offers an instructive comparison. It is a state that competes fiercely in politics, yet successive governments have rarely allowed political differences to undermine economic development or fiscal management. It has emerged as one of India's most industrialised states by pursuing a consistent economic strategy across political administrations: developing industrial clusters, investing in power, roads and ports, strengthening technical education and maintaining close engagement with domestic and global investors to promote ease of doing business.
The deeper challenge before Bengal is not merely obtaining additional funds from the Centre, important though that may be. It is creating an environment in which private capital chooses Kolkata, Durgapur, Haldia, Siliguri, and Kharagpur as readily as it chooses Chennai, Coimbatore, or Hosur.
West Bengal's fundamental economic challenge is not a shortage of talent, nor a lack of public spending. It is the absence of sufficient private investment over many years. Until the state generates a virtuous cycle of investment, employment and revenue growth, fiscal pressures will persist regardless of which party governs in Kolkata or New Delhi.
The deeper structural problems, however, remain: the fragmentation of landholdings under Operation Barga of the Left Front, which makes large productive parcels unavailable for industrialisation; and, consequently, the creation of a large army in the extortion economy, which would otherwise have found productive employment. No obvious solutions here, but with sustained political will over time, perhaps we will reach a workable solution.
The new finance minister has been handed a rare opportunity. If he can restore investor confidence by attracting private capital, strengthen public finances, and place growth at the centre of policymaking, he may help script not merely a successful tenure and his legacy, but propel the rediscovery of Bengal's economic self-belief. He needs all our best wishes and cooperation.
Prabal Basu Roy is a Sloan Fellow of the London Business School, adviser and a board member.