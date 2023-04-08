Paul Singer, the Man Who Saw the Economic Crises Coming

This fueled the rise of cryptocurrency, which Mr. Singer describes as an “alternative for people to express a kind of libertarian impulse, a kind of disdain or criticism of central banks’ fiat money." But while he may share the disdain for the work of central bankers, he says crypto is “completely lacking in any value. It is not a substitute for gold, but it has taken away some of the demand side for gold." He adds: “There are thousands of cryptocurrencies. That’s why they’re worth zero. Anybody can make one. All they are is nothing with a marketing pitch—literally nothing."