Peace and prosperity in the Taiwan Strait still have a chance

Equally ruinous would be a loss of foreign markets. Unlike energy giant Russia, China’s prosperity is inextricably linked to its status as the world’s factory floor. A recent analysis from Bloomberg Economics found that an actual conflict drawing in the U.S. and China, featuring a complete cut-off of trade from Taiwan and 50% tariffs between U.S. allies and China, would knock nearly 20% off China’s economy in the first year alone. It would also cut global gross domestic product by about $10 trillion, or roughly 10%—nearly twice as bad as the hit from Covid-19 in 2020. U.S. GDP would contract 6.7%. Even harsher trade or financial restrictions could magnify the impact—and that is before counting the cost in lives and treasure for all sides.