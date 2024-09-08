Opinion
Pension alert: Even the unified scheme could acquire a sell-by date over time
Summary
- This all-new formula could also prove to be paltry for old-age support, unless complementary steps are also taken. The government could fund part of the pension liabilities, increase investments in government healthcare or tighten rules to discipline errant private healthcare providers and insurers.
If success has many fathers, then reversals in established policy frameworks also have multiple origin stories. This is especially true when the policy regime has support across the ideological spectrum.
