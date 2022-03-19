Pizza case reveals the messy GST we made

So far, so good. Even logical, one might argue. But the ruling on “pizza topping" shows just how far the Indian babu can go in pursuit of revenue and in exercise of his almost unlimited discretionary powers. Because, with “pizza topping" to be taxed at 18% GST, we now have three different tax slabs not only for various parts of the pizza, but where it is bought or eaten! That’s because a pizza made, bought and consumed in a restaurant attracts 5% GST. If you order the same pizza to be delivered at home, it is treated as a service and attracts 18% GST. If you say ‘the heck with taxes, I’ll make my own’ and buy a pizza base, you will pay 12% GST on the base, 18% GST on the topping and 12% GST (the applicable rate on meat, offal, blood and food preparations made from them) on the sausages you put on them!