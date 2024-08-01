Polar bears, dead coral and other climate fictions
SummaryActivists’ tales of doom never pan out, but they leave us poorly informed and feed bad policy.
Whatever happened to polar bears? They used to be all climate campaigners could talk about, but now they’re essentially absent from headlines. Over the past 20 years, climate activists have elevated various stories of climate catastrophe, then quietly dropped them without apology when the opposing evidence becomes overwhelming. The only constant is the scare tactics.