Politics beats the market in Trump’s pay-for-play chip scheme

And then there are the corporate interests. The role of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in shaping this policy shift cannot be overlooked. Huang reportedly argued that restricting Nvidia’s access to the Chinese market would inadvertently benefit domestic Chinese competitors like Huawei. He emphasized that China’s AI development is deeply intertwined with Nvidia’s chips and software ecosystem, suggesting that continued engagement would allow the U.S. to retain some influence over China’s technological trajectory. Nvidia also maintains a research center in Shanghai.