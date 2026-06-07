With his 42,000-word encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas (Latin for magnificent humanity), Pope Leo XIV might have made the most significant intervention at a truly remarkable moment in modern industrial history.
Pope Leo XIV’s AI beacon in the machine age
SummaryThe Pope argued that industrial workers were not mere commodities for profit and the working class should be protected.
With his 42,000-word encyclical, Magnifica Humanitas (Latin for magnificent humanity), Pope Leo XIV might have made the most significant intervention at a truly remarkable moment in modern industrial history.
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