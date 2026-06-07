Pope Leo XIV’s AI beacon in the machine age

Soul and sentience

To imagine an extreme dystopian future, this could mean that a digital doppelganger of every human being could theoretically exist in machines. Perhaps even more if one were to believe Elon Musk, who is on the verge of becoming the world’s first trillionaire. At the 8th Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh in 2024, Musk predicted that by 2040, there would be at least 10 billion humanoid robots, with the robot population likely exceeding humans.