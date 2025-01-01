The uphill battle against poverty

A first step, under current circumstances, is simply to recognize this reality and prevent the disappointment from recurring. The 2020s, far from being the transformative period for development that we hoped they would be, are on track to become a lost decade. Progress on poverty reduction has all but ground to a halt: today, about 8.5% of the global population lives on less than $2.15 per day, a percentage that has barely budged since 2019. The near-term prospects for improvement are dim. Global economic growth in 2025 and 2026 is expected to average 2.7%, well below the 3.1% average that prevailed from the mid-1990s through 2015, when the world came closer than ever to eliminating extreme poverty altogether.