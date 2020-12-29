A baffling proposal

The proposal is bewildering, given that Bitcoin is neither a good nor a service, and should not be covered by GST. The government is said to be evaluating if it can be categorized as an “intangible asset" and tax levied on margins made in its trading. Whether there exist legislative options to tax Bitcoin deals this way remains unclear. Even if so, we must not end up legally misclassifying cryptocurrencies just for taxation expedience. Capital gains made off them are taxed anyway. While there’s indeed a case to disincentivize crypto speculation, given the risk of holding new-fangled ‘digital currencies’ that are outrageously overvalued, the Supreme Court has okayed their trading, and such market activity is usually taxed through the securities transaction tax. Whatever approach is taken, our crypto policy must be kept future-proof. If digital currencies prove useful, India may want one of its own.