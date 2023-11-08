A ballot exercise and reminder of the Maoist menace
Although Maoist attacks have declined in recent years, polling day saw disturbances. That this insurgency isn’t over reveals a need to ensure that nobody can claim they are denied the benefits of India’s constitutional set-up.
A general election is slated next year, but India’s poll season got ballot-active on Tuesday, with polling done in Mizoram (fully) and Chhattisgarh (first phase with another to come). Three more states are set to vote soon. The voter turnout in Mizoram was placed at a little over 77%, down from 81.6% in the last assembly election. Chhattisgarh had a figure of nearly 71%, down from the 2018 all-phase turnout of almost 77%, but still fairly high, given the Maoist disturbances that took place.