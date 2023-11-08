A ballot exercise and reminder of the Maoist menace

A general election is slated next year, but India’s poll season got ballot-active on Tuesday, with polling done in Mizoram (fully) and Chhattisgarh (first phase with another to come). Three more states are set to vote soon. The voter turnout in Mizoram was placed at a little over 77%, down from 81.6% in the last assembly election. Chhattisgarh had a figure of nearly 71%, down from the 2018 all-phase turnout of almost 77%, but still fairly high, given the Maoist disturbances that took place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There was a blast in Sukma district and an exchange of fire between our security forces and democracy-rejecting Maoists in Kanker district. A Central Reserve Police Force officer was injured in the first incident, while in the second, the forces said some Maoists were injured or killed. With 12 of the state’s constituencies located in the Maoist-hit Bastar region, attempts at disruption by these insurgents were not entirely unexpected.

Although Maoist attacks have declined in recent years, the fact that this insurgency isn't yet over points to a political need to ensure that nobody can claim they are denied the benefits of India's constitutional set-up. This is especially important in the most remote parts of India.

