A bold voice lost

In 2019, Bajaj voiced what he identified as inadequate confidence among corporate leaders in the government’s appreciation of frank feedback. In the early 1990s, when Bajaj would be heard airing what the media labelled “Bombay Club" views, his take on the economy’s liberalization kept us enthralled. His evaluation of that policy shift would improve, reflective of an openness to new evidence that was rather influential in shaping public opinion as well. About a decade later, he stirred up a discussion with a pithy expression of doubt over the benefits of business-friendly governance that was not equally good for broad economic growth. Bajaj’s voice will be dearly missed.