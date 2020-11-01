A call for action

This implies we must stay on guard well after covid is gone, and erect new defences. The real challenge, though, would be to double down on a green agenda that demands both crisis-like attention and global cooperation. The global panel estimates the existence of 1.7 million yet-to-be discovered viruses among birds and mammals, of which about a third to one-half could cross over. As with any illness, prevention must take precedence over other responses to the risks we may be exposed to. High-level denial of climate change, in particular, must end before this problem can be addressed with due efficacy. Let’s not let the Doomsday Clock tick forward