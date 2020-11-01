Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >A call for action
The real challenge, though, would be to double down on a green agenda that demands both crisis-like attention and global cooperation

A call for action

1 min read . 08:57 PM IST Livemint

As humans ruin natural habits and threaten the diversity of species, conditions on our planet are forecast to get ever easier for zoonotic viruses to leap into our midst

Our health risks, we would like to think, will drop sharply once covid is tamed. But we may need to think again. According to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, the novel coronavirus won’t be the last of its kind. As humans ruin natural habits and threaten the diversity of species, conditions on our planet are forecast to get ever easier for zoonotic viruses to leap into our midst. Some could spread faster, kill more people and wreak worse economic damage.

Our health risks, we would like to think, will drop sharply once covid is tamed. But we may need to think again. According to the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, the novel coronavirus won’t be the last of its kind. As humans ruin natural habits and threaten the diversity of species, conditions on our planet are forecast to get ever easier for zoonotic viruses to leap into our midst. Some could spread faster, kill more people and wreak worse economic damage.

This implies we must stay on guard well after covid is gone, and erect new defences. The real challenge, though, would be to double down on a green agenda that demands both crisis-like attention and global cooperation. The global panel estimates the existence of 1.7 million yet-to-be discovered viruses among birds and mammals, of which about a third to one-half could cross over. As with any illness, prevention must take precedence over other responses to the risks we may be exposed to. High-level denial of climate change, in particular, must end before this problem can be addressed with due efficacy. Let’s not let the Doomsday Clock tick forward

This implies we must stay on guard well after covid is gone, and erect new defences. The real challenge, though, would be to double down on a green agenda that demands both crisis-like attention and global cooperation. The global panel estimates the existence of 1.7 million yet-to-be discovered viruses among birds and mammals, of which about a third to one-half could cross over. As with any illness, prevention must take precedence over other responses to the risks we may be exposed to. High-level denial of climate change, in particular, must end before this problem can be addressed with due efficacy. Let’s not let the Doomsday Clock tick forward

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.