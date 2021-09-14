It’s rare for big companies not to have a dedicated top executive leader and for such responsibility to be vested in its board’s chairperson. Yet, this has been true for Tata Sons Ltd. As the holding company of India’s largest business conglomerate with no operations directly under it, and an unlisted firm too, it strictly speaking does not need a chief executive officer from either a functional or compliance perspective, at least not in the conventional sense. News reports, however, suggest that it’s considering the creation of that post, with someone given charge of guiding the $106 billion Tata empire.