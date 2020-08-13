Chinese smart phone maker Xiaomi’s decision to tie up with non-profit organization Teach for India has drawn claps for its generosity. Xiaomi has pledged to donate 2,500 new smartphones, worth ₹2 crore, to children from corona-hit households. Even if the number is modest, it seems like a thoughtful gesture, given the urgency of the cause.

The education of millions has been at a standstill since India, a country with a glaring digital divide, went into overnight lockdown in late March. According to a study published by child-rights NGO Smile Foundation, around 56% of 42,831 students surveyed did not have access to the outside world via a smartphone in June. This, while a report by Pratham had revealed that only half of our rural children in Class 5 could read a Class 2 level text, with arithmetic skills bleaker still. Lack of academic support at home afflicts a large proportion of urban kids as well. A failure to close our digital gap would be unfair to too many.

That may not be the only thought that went into Xiaomi’s move, though. The company needs to counter a movement to boycott all Chinese brands, and it has been on the defensive. Some of its outlets now sport “Made in India" signage and it can do with all the goodwill it can get. It’s a software player too, and two of its apps, Mi Browser Pro and Mi Community, were banned by the government. Its products are thus officially under suspicion of posing a threat to national security. But its mobile sales seem to have held up. Maybe this will give it the confidence to expand its handouts.

