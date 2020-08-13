A Chinese bridge over our digital divide?

That may not be the only thought that went into Xiaomi’s move, though. The company needs to counter a movement to boycott all Chinese brands, and it has been on the defensive. Some of its outlets now sport “Made in India" signage and it can do with all the goodwill it can get. It’s a software player too, and two of its apps, Mi Browser Pro and Mi Community, were banned by the government. Its products are thus officially under suspicion of posing a threat to national security. But its mobile sales seem to have held up. Maybe this will give it the confidence to expand its handouts.