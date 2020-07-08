Opinion | A crash to watch

Overall, market participants seem to be in a purchase mode. The BSE Sensex rose 7.7% in June. Share prices have been on an incline, a rally that largely seems to be led by foreign portfolio inflows. With cheap money available in the West, it was inevitable that some of it would go into Indian equities. Usually, retail investors join such rallies, even if they look fragile. But this time, many of them seem either short of money or were unwilling to put more of their savings into relatively risky assets. Some have been liquidating their mutual funds to make up for income shortfalls. Others may simply have chosen to book profits.