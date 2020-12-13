A crisis that’s not

The government has told the Supreme Court that it’s not in favour of taking coercive steps to control India’s population growth. In response to a public interest litigation, the Centre said that limiting the number of children a family can have would be counterproductive and could cause demographic imbalances. This is a sensible stance. While the country’s headcount, at over 1.3 billion, is often seen as a strain on our resources, population pessimism is the relic of an earlier era of Malthusian worries. Today, more people are seen to form a larger potential market for goods and services. Equipping our multitudes to generate value is the real challenge.