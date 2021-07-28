A digital index

With digital payments being a focus area for the government, it is only fair to ask how much progress we’ve made. Though data on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions is available, and we’re aware of its success, we have not had a yardstick that is easy to interpret. This gap was filled by the Reserve Bank of India’s Digital Payments Index unveiled this January. On Wednesday, our central bank released its March 2021 reading, which at 270.59 marks a jump from 217.74 in September and 207.84 back in March 2020. By the time covid hit, the index had doubled on its base of March 2018, when it was 100. Its slower rise since then is slightly disappointing, considering that pandemic constraints had pushed us towards online ways to make purchases.