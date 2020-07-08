A dire MIT forecast for India

Apocalyptic scenarios have been forecast before and few of them have been accurate. Defenders of such studies say that these are merely warnings and their success lies in the actions that are taken in response. While a safety-tested vaccine could well be available by early next year, we must do all we can to keep the country from rising to the top of covid catastrophe chart. Many of our containment strategies appear to have failed. But, if it’s any consolation, perhaps the real battle starts now. The stakes have risen drastically over the past three months.