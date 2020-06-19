A genuine gesture?

According to news reports, the People’s Liberation Army of China has returned 10 members of the Indian Army whom it had detained after the violent face-off in the Galwan River Valley on 15 June. This has caused surprise because on Thursday, the Indian force had issued a statement saying that none of its soldiers was missing, and did not mention anybody in Chinese custody. Details of the bloody battle in eastern Ladakh that left 20 of our soldiers dead, and several others grievously injured, have been sparse. No firearms are said to have been used; that would’ve been a violation of an earlier Peace and Tranquillity agreement signed by New Delhi with Beijing. Some media reports said that many soldiers fell to their deaths from a height in the scuffle. Whatever the exact sequence of events, the violence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been a matter of grave concern.

According to news reports, the People’s Liberation Army of China has returned 10 members of the Indian Army whom it had detained after the violent face-off in the Galwan River Valley on 15 June. This has caused surprise because on Thursday, the Indian force had issued a statement saying that none of its soldiers was missing, and did not mention anybody in Chinese custody. Details of the bloody battle in eastern Ladakh that left 20 of our soldiers dead, and several others grievously injured, have been sparse. No firearms are said to have been used; that would’ve been a violation of an earlier Peace and Tranquillity agreement signed by New Delhi with Beijing. Some media reports said that many soldiers fell to their deaths from a height in the scuffle. Whatever the exact sequence of events, the violence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been a matter of grave concern.

If our soldiers were indeed held captive, it would’ve been for the first time since the 1962 war with China. In any case, this week’s brawl saw the first LAC casualties in more than four decades. This is bound to reshape India-China relations, with serious implications for peace and stability, not just in the region, but globally as well.

If our soldiers were indeed held captive, it would’ve been for the first time since the 1962 war with China. In any case, this week’s brawl saw the first LAC casualties in more than four decades. This is bound to reshape India-China relations, with serious implications for peace and stability, not just in the region, but globally as well. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

China faces global isolation over its role in the coronavirus outbreak that has swept the world, while its President Xi Jinping’s leadership is reported to be under criticism at home. Some analysts reckon that a border distraction would serve him well, though Chinese strategists seem to be playing for geopolitical dominance of Asia as a whole. Beijing has been found to use coercive methods in pursuit of its ambitions, and is often seen seeking leverage over its neighbours. It should be clear to the world that such an approach is untenable. The modern world has no space for a bully. Importantly, peace must be maintained in a region that is nuclear-armed and projected to play a significant role in global prosperity this century. Beijing, therefore, must conduct itself responsibly, as New Delhi has. Returning our soldiers, we hope, is a genuine gesture on its part.