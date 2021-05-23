Yes, vaccine formulations do differ from one another, but it’s now clear that the differences between the two main ones available in India are not large enough to justify the exercise of a preference, especially not if it results in a chance missed to get vaccinated. In India’s current scenario of undersupply, people should take whichever jab they can get. If ongoing research on using two different vaccines for the first and second doses also happen to show positive results, our vaccination drive would get mix-and-match flexibility too. So long as it has approval, a jab is a jab is a jab. It fends off covid.

