After having brought down covid cases to zero, New Zealand, perhaps the only infected country to declare such a success, appears to have relapsed after a gap of about three months. Four of a family in Auckland have been detected with the virus, prompting authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions. Mass testing is now expected to take place, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has suspended the dissolution of parliament, which was to pave the way for elections due in September.

New Zealand’s relapse should serve every country a note of caution. It’s clearer than ever that the world’s fight against covid will be a long-drawn one. Isolation efforts and social distancing might slow the infection’s spread, even snuff out the dreaded disease in some areas, but its ability to sneak back into circulation makes it difficult for any government to declare victory over it. India needs to be particularly careful on this score, as the country’s expanse and population place limits on the scale of testing and tracing that can be done. Immunity via a vaccine is our best hope. But we will need a vast majority vaccinated fast once a reliable jab is available.

