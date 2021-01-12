A matter of policy

To the extent that the court is looking for a modus vivendi, its appointment of a committee is welcome. Even if protesters snub it, as some threaten to, it could offer us a way out of the impasse, perhaps even impress upon farmers that market mechanisms could rescue the farm sector from stagnation. But the judiciary should be careful not to extend its role beyond judging the constitutional validity of laws enacted by Parliament. Many economic reforms run into resistance, but that’s not an argument for retaining the status quo. It is for the government to work out policies, and while the manner in which it sought to reform farming was injudicious, no court can stop it from pursuing a legitimate agenda.