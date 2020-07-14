A mission we must not go slow on

The number of people affected by hunger will surpass 840 million by 2030, according to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, which is a global study that tracks the progress made in ending hunger and malnutrition. The projection is worrying, especially since the study does not even take into account the impact of covid-19, which is likely to make matters worse.

In India, the beginning of the lockdown highlighted the plight of the marginalized in our society. Many were left with no money, food or shelter, as economic activity came to a standstill, forcing them to take on arduous journeys on foot back to their rural homes hundreds of miles away. Children suffered too. As schools closed down, their access to government mid-day meals was shut, depriving them of nutritious food. Unfortunately, most people go hungry not because of a shortage of food but because of accessibility issues, which was also seen during the lockdown when supply chains got disrupted. These only add to our food security problems.

One-fourth of India’s children are born with low birth weight, 35.7% of children under 5 are underweight, 38.4% are stunted and 21% are wasted (they are too thin for their height). These have long-lasting impacts on not just an individual’s health but also on work capacity. According to the World Bank’s Stunting Policy Brief, a 1% loss in adult height due to childhood stunting is associated with a 1.4% loss in economic productivity. Less productivity leads to lesser pay—almost 20% less as compared to non-stunted adults, according to the World Bank. This cycle of poverty continues, with stunted adults not being able to provide nutritious food for their children.

To stop this cycle, governments—both central and state—must take steps even as they figure out ways to deal with the pandemic. State governments are reported to have used less than half of the funds allocated to them under the Poshan Abhiyaan, which aims to improve nutrition. This needs to change. Effective ways of spending the funds to make food accessible, especially to children in their formative years, must be found. Our nutrition mission must not slow. Not when our future generations are at stake.

