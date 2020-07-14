Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >A mission we must not go slow on

A mission we must not go slow on

2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2020, 06:22 PM IST Livemint

  • The covid outbreak has worsened the health and hunger challenges that our country faces. Children, in particular, are vulnerable, and we must step up efforts to overcome these challenges. It’s the country’s future that is at stake.

The number of people affected by hunger will surpass 840 million by 2030, according to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World, which is a global study that tracks the progress made in ending hunger and malnutrition. The projection is worrying, especially since the study does not even take into account the impact of covid-19, which is likely to make matters worse.

In India, the beginning of the lockdown highlighted the plight of the marginalized in our society. Many were left with no money, food or shelter, as economic activity came to a standstill, forcing them to take on arduous journeys on foot back to their rural homes hundreds of miles away. Children suffered too. As schools closed down, their access to government mid-day meals was shut, depriving them of nutritious food. Unfortunately, most people go hungry not because of a shortage of food but because of accessibility issues, which was also seen during the lockdown when supply chains got disrupted. These only add to our food security problems.

One-fourth of India’s children are born with low birth weight, 35.7% of children under 5 are underweight, 38.4% are stunted and 21% are wasted (they are too thin for their height). These have long-lasting impacts on not just an individual’s health but also on work capacity. According to the World Bank’s Stunting Policy Brief, a 1% loss in adult height due to childhood stunting is associated with a 1.4% loss in economic productivity. Less productivity leads to lesser pay—almost 20% less as compared to non-stunted adults, according to the World Bank. This cycle of poverty continues, with stunted adults not being able to provide nutritious food for their children.

To stop this cycle, governments—both central and state—must take steps even as they figure out ways to deal with the pandemic. State governments are reported to have used less than half of the funds allocated to them under the Poshan Abhiyaan, which aims to improve nutrition. This needs to change. Effective ways of spending the funds to make food accessible, especially to children in their formative years, must be found. Our nutrition mission must not slow. Not when our future generations are at stake.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
India reported over 9 lakh coronavirus cases since the outbreak (Photo: Reuters)

86% active COVID-19 cases confirmed from only 10 states: Health ministry

2 min read . 06:12 PM IST
Photo: Mint

Hunger, obesity worsening across the globe. Here is why

2 min read . 04:16 PM IST
Mahavir Chopra, Founder, Beshak.org

What you need to know before buying a covid-19 health policy

4 min read . 01 Jul 2020
File Photo: Migrant workers from Chattisgarh (PTI)

Covid-19: HRD Min issues guidelines for education of migration workers' children

2 min read . 02:36 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout