A mission we must not go slow on

In India, the beginning of the lockdown highlighted the plight of the marginalized in our society. Many were left with no money, food or shelter, as economic activity came to a standstill, forcing them to take on arduous journeys on foot back to their rural homes hundreds of miles away. Children suffered too. As schools closed down, their access to government mid-day meals was shut, depriving them of nutritious food. Unfortunately, most people go hungry not because of a shortage of food but because of accessibility issues, which was also seen during the lockdown when supply chains got disrupted. These only add to our food security problems.