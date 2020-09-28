A modest uptick

After the worrying gross domestic product data for the first quarter of 2020-21, there is some heartening news on India’s economy. Six of the 16 high-frequency indicators that feature in the Mint Macro Tracker were in the green, or above their five-year-average trend, in August. This was less dismal than what was seen in May, June and July.

The data suggests an uptick in commercial activity, which should strengthen hopes that the worst is behind us. Yet, there is reason to be cautious. Ten indicators in the red imply that a large part of the economy is still struggling. Whether August’s improvement can be sustained in the months ahead is the key question. If so, it would confirm that a recovery is underway. Else, it may have to be dismissed as a blip, perhaps caused by a wave of post-lockdown stock replenishment. What seems certain, though, is the need for another round of fiscal stimulus ahead of the festive season. Consumers need confidence to go out and spend, and money pushed into motion by the Centre could raise their spirits. Just how much extra demand can be generated this way isn’t easy to estimate. But it must be done.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via