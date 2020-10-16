A much-needed breakthrough in the GST impasse

With the latest announcement, it appears the finance ministry has relented on states’ demand. Yet, its fiscal concerns also seem to have been simultaneously addressed. The money, the Centre said, would show as capital receipts of state governments and hence would reflect in their respective fiscal deficits, not its. The implication: its fiscal health following the borrowing would be no worse-off than it already is. The repayment of the loans given to states would be done by adjusting future cess collections due to them. States too should be satisfied with the arrangement. Since the Centre can borrow from the market at relatively lower rates, it should help them lower costs. States with weaker credit profiles, in particular, will benefit as they would have had to pay more—not only than the Centre but also better profile states—if they were to borrow directly from the market.