A new corona-permit raj for a fortnight

On Friday, the Centre extended India’s lockdown, due to expire on 3 May, by another two weeks to consolidate gains made by the curbs imposed on 24 March against the coronavirus. It’ll no longer be a full lockdown, though, and the order comes along with a byzantine set of guidelines on what clamps are to be lifted, and where, with the country split into risk-ordered red, orange and green zones; and that too, with containment areas within these. At first glance, the new corono-permit raj is bewildering. On closer inspection, its intent is clearly to allow as much of the economy to resume as seen as safely possible.

Gatherings everywhere stay barred after Monday, as also passenger travel by air, rail or road (beyond state borders), as expected. Schools, colleges, restaurants, theatres and so on will stay shut. Being out between 7pm and 7am, however, will be a no-no. This sounds stiff, but the relaxations allowed in green and orange zones offer some relief to businesses keen to get back to work. Even in red zones, for example, the movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for a list of permitted activities. Industrial units in SEZs and export-oriented units can resume operations with access control and distancing protocols. Construction activity can happen so long as workers stay on the premises. Factories of essential goods, pharmaceuticals and healthcare products, apart from IT and IT-enabled services, among other businesses, would be allowed to function so long as they don’t flout safety norms. Rural India has been freed to a large extent, with farming and allied services okayed, as also projects under the jobs guarantee scheme.

Some thought seems to have gone into the order issued by the government, and one could hardly argue with the specifics of it. The worry is that an economy that must adhere to such a complex maze of what’s okay and what’s not, with rules that vary intricately from place to place, may still find itself straitjacketed. What’s essential or not is best left to markets to determine, not officials. After all, even a single node of a supply network that stays blocked could frustrate the generation of value, and no list can account for everything that’s needed. What’s more, the policing of all this in itself could dampen economic agency in unforeseen ways, especially with local officers empowered to enforce a rulebook so heavily laden with dos and don’ts. Let’s hope this corono-permit raj doesn’t last too long. We need safety, but business must freely resume at the earliest too.

Share Via