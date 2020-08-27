One could almost hear a loud pop of champagne across financial markets in celebration. An era of hawkish monetary policy was over, exulted some. Paul Volker’s influence had finally been laid to rest, said others. The exuberance was over a declaration made by Jerome Powell, current chief of America’s Federal Reserve. He said that the US central bank would now allow inflation to go above its long-held danger mark of an annual 2%, even if only for short periods. The Fed’s aim would be to ensure that its average stays around that level.

This is indeed a notable shift, given the context. For all the easing of money that the Fed has done in recent years, using various tools to cheapen credit, the US economy has refused to overheat. Against classic expectations of prices pushed up by too much money chasing too few goods—a rise that former Fed chief Volker had to quell decades ago by raising loan rates—inflation has barely risen this century. Some analysts even complained that it’s been trending too low, with possible deflation a bigger threat. On this view, it would make sense to keep cheap money flowing instead of having to tighten it at the first hint of unruly prices.

That suits market operators who cheered the Fed’s covid response of making credit even more easily available, effectively showering the US with freshly created cash, an extra $3 trillion of it, as estimated. This is a lot of money, and this time, supermarket tags could actually have hardened a bit. But with Powell’s promise, unless inflation risks an average overshoot, the Fed’s largesse is likely to persist. No wonder Wall Street folk seem so delighted. There’s a party pooper question, though, that seems lost in all the confetti and noise. What about asset price inflation? Isn’t that where much of the extra cash is going? Does it not count?

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via