A party-pooper question for Jerome Powell

This is indeed a notable shift, given the context. For all the easing of money that the Fed has done in recent years, using various tools to cheapen credit, the US economy has refused to overheat. Against classic expectations of prices pushed up by too much money chasing too few goods—a rise that former Fed chief Volker had to quell decades ago by raising loan rates—inflation has barely risen this century. Some analysts even complained that it’s been trending too low, with possible deflation a bigger threat. On this view, it would make sense to keep cheap money flowing instead of having to tighten it at the first hint of unruly prices.