Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  A pitch for divine aid

A pitch for divine aid

1 min read . 10:34 PM ISTLivemint
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

In a country where a snack wrapped in a newspaper with an ad featuring a deity has been taken as disrespect, would cash have to be handled with devout decorum? What’ll happen to the disposal of soiled notes?

Hindu deities on Indian currency notes? Two days after Diwali, Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal suggested as much, urging India’s government to consider images of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi on the flip side of notes that currently bear Mahatma Gandhi’s likeness. “We have to make a lot of effort to improve the economic situation of our country," Kejriwal said, “Our efforts bear fruit when we have the blessings of gods and goddesses." Pin this proposal on the competitive politics of religion that has gained traction in an officially secular country. Yet, a currency isn’t, say, a calendar. Apart from the conceptual conundrum of why divinity should be associated with Reserve Bank of India liabilities (debt, that is), the demand overlooks a practical puzzle. In a country where a snack wrapped in a newspaper with an ad featuring a deity has been taken as disrespect, would cash have to be handled with devout decorum? What’ll happen to the disposal of soiled notes? Using a polymer instead of paper could grant them durability. But then, a note-material switch might be worth a try-out anyway. We needn’t give our currency religious symbolism to help it resist wear and tear.

