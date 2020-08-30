A proposal to toy with

But Modi had more than that in mind. He asked startups to work towards making India a global hub for toy production. As of now, the country has only a sliver of a market worth more than $90 billion globally. China dominates the business. But an opportunity has been spied in the world’s turn towards eco-friendly alternatives to plastic and other non-biodegradable materials used in Chinese toys. True, India has a tradition of handicrafts that’s worth preserving. Yet, cottage industries will not be able to scale up and achieve the bulk output needed to keep unit costs low and capture the imagination of kids across the world. For this, other ideas will have to be put in play.