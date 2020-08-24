Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >A question of resources
Salary increments have been few and far between this year. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

A question of resources

1 min read . 10:35 PM IST Livemint

  • What’s rare to the point of being mythical, stuffed with money, and a big generator of envy? No, not a unicorn, but a pay hike. But still, the scene is not as bad as it seemed, according to a new survey

Should anyone expect a pay hike this year? In a covid-stricken economy that’s likely to record its first contraction since 1979-80, that would seem like a silly question. But it’s not as if nobody has had the good fortune of an increment in 2020. According to a survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, four of every 10 surveyed companies gave their employees one. The average, at 3.6%, was less than half the figure of 2019, but the beneficiaries should consider themselves lucky. A third of the organizations said they did not raise salaries.

Should anyone expect a pay hike this year? In a covid-stricken economy that’s likely to record its first contraction since 1979-80, that would seem like a silly question. But it’s not as if nobody has had the good fortune of an increment in 2020. According to a survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, four of every 10 surveyed companies gave their employees one. The average, at 3.6%, was less than half the figure of 2019, but the beneficiaries should consider themselves lucky. A third of the organizations said they did not raise salaries.

After the lockdown was announced in late March, many companies found it difficult to stay afloat. That wage costs would have to be compressed was obvious, though the methods adopted have varied. Some opted to reduce everyone’s take-home, while others lowered their headcount so that fewer people had to be paid. In some organizations, a larger chunk of the compensation package was turned into variable pay, tied to corporate and/or individual performance. Employee stock option schemes were also leaned upon. Among some startups, for example, staffers were promised greater “sweat equity" in exchange for pay cuts.

After the lockdown was announced in late March, many companies found it difficult to stay afloat. That wage costs would have to be compressed was obvious, though the methods adopted have varied. Some opted to reduce everyone’s take-home, while others lowered their headcount so that fewer people had to be paid. In some organizations, a larger chunk of the compensation package was turned into variable pay, tied to corporate and/or individual performance. Employee stock option schemes were also leaned upon. Among some startups, for example, staffers were promised greater “sweat equity" in exchange for pay cuts.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Even before coronavirus came along, companies were decreasing the increments being given out. Now, as the Deloitte survey indicates, individual performance ratings may be tightening, with more staffers being rated below “meets expectations". In all, work conditions have rarely been tougher. This could take a toll on employee morale. But then, harsh as it may sound, when the going gets tough, the tough have no option but to get going.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated