A question of resources

Should anyone expect a pay hike this year? In a covid-stricken economy that’s likely to record its first contraction since 1979-80, that would seem like a silly question. But it’s not as if nobody has had the good fortune of an increment in 2020. According to a survey by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India, four of every 10 surveyed companies gave their employees one. The average, at 3.6%, was less than half the figure of 2019, but the beneficiaries should consider themselves lucky. A third of the organizations said they did not raise salaries.

After the lockdown was announced in late March, many companies found it difficult to stay afloat. That wage costs would have to be compressed was obvious, though the methods adopted have varied. Some opted to reduce everyone’s take-home, while others lowered their headcount so that fewer people had to be paid. In some organizations, a larger chunk of the compensation package was turned into variable pay, tied to corporate and/or individual performance. Employee stock option schemes were also leaned upon. Among some startups, for example, staffers were promised greater “sweat equity" in exchange for pay cuts.

Even before coronavirus came along, companies were decreasing the increments being given out. Now, as the Deloitte survey indicates, individual performance ratings may be tightening, with more staffers being rated below “meets expectations". In all, work conditions have rarely been tougher. This could take a toll on employee morale. But then, harsh as it may sound, when the going gets tough, the tough have no option but to get going.