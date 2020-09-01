A ray of hope in India’s PMI

Taken together, these indicators offer hope. Yet, caution is warranted. Even as lockdown curbs are eased, by and by, aggregate demand may remain too weak for the PMI to get much higher. Consumer confidence was found to be at a record low in July, and it’s not clear if it’s in revival mode. India’s covid affliction is not getting any lighter, what with the country hitting global highs on some counts. Also, the services sector, a big chunk of our economy, is likely to take longer to achieve any semblance of normalcy. But then, rising factory orders could have a ripple effect on other forms of commercial activity, and that’s something to look forward to.