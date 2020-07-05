Opinion | A rise that worries

There is no let up in covid-19 cases in India. According to Health Ministry data as on Sunday, India added 24,850 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increase, and also the third consecutive day of over 20,000 cases being recorded. The rapid rise is worrying. To be sure, some of it could be the result of cases coming to light due to increased testing. Yet, with the information on hand, it isn’t possible to say so with certainty.

The real reason may emerge later, but what seems clear for now is that a flattening of the infection curve, whose signs analysts have been waiting for, continues to elude us. India’s infection tally has reached 673,165. Given the pace, it may only be a matter of a week or two before we hit the million mark. Thankfully, the recovery rate is over 60%. This is one reason for relief. Also, our health system is now better prepared to deal with a higher number of covid patients. Nevertheless, a cure is still far. As the economy unlocks more, it’s possible that people’s risk perceptions drop. If so, it would be a costly mistake. The threat is still high, and caution must continue to be exercised so that India doesn’t end up paying with lives.

