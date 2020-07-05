Opinion | A rise that worries

The real reason may emerge later, but what seems clear for now is that a flattening of the infection curve, whose signs analysts have been waiting for, continues to elude us. India’s infection tally has reached 673,165. Given the pace, it may only be a matter of a week or two before we hit the million mark. Thankfully, the recovery rate is over 60%. This is one reason for relief. Also, our health system is now better prepared to deal with a higher number of covid patients. Nevertheless, a cure is still far. As the economy unlocks more, it’s possible that people’s risk perceptions drop. If so, it would be a costly mistake. The threat is still high, and caution must continue to be exercised so that India doesn’t end up paying with lives.