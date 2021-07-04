Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >A safety net for all

A safety net for all

Premium
Photo: Hindustan Times
1 min read . 11:40 PM IST Livemint

Relief is a must. And the coverage of a safety net with the basics of sustenance must extend to all, with a beneficiary’s will to work (or lack thereof), like the ability to find any, held as irrelevant. What we can do to help, we must

The Bombay high court on Saturday said that beggars and the homeless “should also work for the country" as “everyone is working" and “everything cannot be provided by the state". This observation was made on a petition that Mumbai’s municipal body be directed to supply the city’s destitute with three square meals a day, shelter, access to clean water and public toilets. In dismissing it, the court likened such provisions to a public invitation not to work.

The Bombay high court on Saturday said that beggars and the homeless “should also work for the country" as “everyone is working" and “everything cannot be provided by the state". This observation was made on a petition that Mumbai’s municipal body be directed to supply the city’s destitute with three square meals a day, shelter, access to clean water and public toilets. In dismissing it, the court likened such provisions to a public invitation not to work.

The court has gone along with the doctrine that state largesse can induce laziness. An economy runs well when everyone who can be of value lends a shoulder to some wheel of economic activity or another. These, however, are extraordinary times, with covid spasmodically barring the livelihood of millions. While we had multitudes of beggars and homeless folks even pre-pandemic, we must reflect upon the state’s moral onus when its curbs restrain people from making a living. Relief is a must. And the coverage of a safety net with the basics of sustenance must extend to all, with a beneficiary’s will to work (or lack thereof), like the ability to find any, held as irrelevant. What we can do to help, we must.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The court has gone along with the doctrine that state largesse can induce laziness. An economy runs well when everyone who can be of value lends a shoulder to some wheel of economic activity or another. These, however, are extraordinary times, with covid spasmodically barring the livelihood of millions. While we had multitudes of beggars and homeless folks even pre-pandemic, we must reflect upon the state’s moral onus when its curbs restrain people from making a living. Relief is a must. And the coverage of a safety net with the basics of sustenance must extend to all, with a beneficiary’s will to work (or lack thereof), like the ability to find any, held as irrelevant. What we can do to help, we must.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!