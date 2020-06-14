A second corona wave in China?

China on Sunday reported 57 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking the biggest daily spike in its numbers since April. Of these, 36 are instances of domestic transmission in Beijing, which saw its biggest 24-hour jump since January. As in the case of Wuhan, where a meat market was believed to be the source of the outbreak, Beijing’s spurt may also be attributable to a meat and vegetable market in the city’s south, with traces of infection reportedly found in imported salmon.

The rise has set off an alarm. Local authorities have swung into anti-epidemic mode on a “wartime" footing, not only shutting the market but also several residential colonies in its vicinity, besides suspending sport activities and tourist spots, which had opened only recently as China slowly returned to normalcy.

The rise has set off an alarm. Local authorities have swung into anti-epidemic mode on a "wartime" footing, not only shutting the market but also several residential colonies in its vicinity, besides suspending sport activities and tourist spots, which had opened only recently as China slowly returned to normalcy.

This points to how delicate any recovery from the pandemic would be. In recent weeks, China seemed to have put its corona crisis behind it, with few new infections being reported. Extensive testing and movement rules had ensured that no fresh eruption went unnoticed. But this spikey little bug is infamously stealthy, and China’s example should serve as a cautionary note on how difficult its elimination will prove for everyone. No country can afford to lower its guard.

The history of contagious diseases has too many instances of a second wave turning out worse than the initial one. Let this lesson not be lost on anyone. Given our vulnerabilities, we in India need to be particularly careful.