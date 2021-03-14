A second covid wave

The slow progress of our vaccination drive means that jabs are unlikely to stall the pace of contagion. This could necessitate lockdowns and other restrictions all over again; hotspots in Maharashtra are already seeing curbs.

On Sunday, India’s health ministry said that the country had recorded 25,320 new cases of covid in the past 24 hours. This was the highest daily count of infections in 84 days. It’s also a sign that a second wave is upon us. Our initial outbreak had peaked last September, with the official infection curve dropping sharply after that. By mid-February, unfortunately, our numbers were on the rise again. This uptrend continues.

