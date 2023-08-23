comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 24 2023 15:59:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.25 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.7 -0.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.75 -0.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,578.8 -0.48%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 610.85 -0.45%
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  A sharp incline
Back

India’s economy seems to be on a firm path. Rating agency ICRA projected its growth at 8.5% in the three months to 30 June, while SBI has pegged the figure at 8.3%. Both exceed the Reserve Bank of India’s 8% forecast by a respectable margin. This is encouraging, considering the uncertainties that loom globally as the Ukraine war shows no sign of ending. We have high capital expenditure by the government to thank for keeping India’s growth going strong, as well as a healthy services sector. But a big part of it would also be due to last year’s weak quarterly reading that magnifies the June quarter’s year-on-year expansion. There are also other statistical riddles that suggest the scenario may not be as bright as it seems. So, while a plus-8% reading is enviable, we must not let it mask the pockets of economic weakness that persist. Private investment, for one, is taking rather long to get back in form. A credit pick-up on the back of healthy balance sheets of banks and companies has been signalling an impending crowd-in of private investment, but it still lacks momentum. Inflationary pressures mean less space for fiscal support. We need all engines firing.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 11:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App