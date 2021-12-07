The United Arab Emirates has announced it will transition to a 4.5-day workweek and shift to a Saturday-Sunday weekend instead of Friday-Saturday, prevalent in most countries of the Gulf. The change, due to go into effect from 1 January, would mean that workplaces will follow a full-day routine from Monday to Thursday, with workers free from Friday afternoon onwards for an extended break. The UAE’s goal is to align work schedules with global patterns and also offer employees a better work-life balance.

While the global-alignment rationale is clear, given that Dubai and Abu Dhabi are highly globalized business centres, what’s worthy of debate and possibly emulation is the quest for a shorter workweek. Many studies have shown impressive productivity gains to be had by way of a workforce that is better able to unwind and relieve work stress. Companies might also have found from the forced pandemic experiment of work-from-home that quality is more valuable than any quantum of hours put in, so long as workers are reasonably well motivated to help achieve corporate goals. Workweek conventions need to be challenged. And the UAE could serve as a test case.

