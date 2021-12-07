While the global-alignment rationale is clear, given that Dubai and Abu Dhabi are highly globalized business centres, what’s worthy of debate and possibly emulation is the quest for a shorter workweek. Many studies have shown impressive productivity gains to be had by way of a workforce that is better able to unwind and relieve work stress. Companies might also have found from the forced pandemic experiment of work-from-home that quality is more valuable than any quantum of hours put in, so long as workers are reasonably well motivated to help achieve corporate goals. Workweek conventions need to be challenged. And the UAE could serve as a test case.