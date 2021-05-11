A slash flood

With a second wave of covid raging in India, our economic prospects this fiscal year have begun to look dimmer. Global rating agencies have taken note. On Tuesday, Moody’s Investors Services slashed its gross domestic product growth forecast for the country to 9.3% in 2021-22 from 13.7%. Last week, Standard & Poor’s had cut its projection to 9.8% in the event of a moderate impact of our infection surge, and 8.2% in case of a more severe blow. If these figures still seem high, recall that they represent the expansion of an economy that shrank nearly 8% in 2020-21.

Also, given concerns over the pandemic’s real trajectory, and how its ravages differ from the 2020 outbreak, it is hard to assess what effect it will have this year. Last year’s experience offers a template for lockdown disruptions, and it’s tempting to analyse today’s crisis through the same prism, with estimates adjusted upwards for lighter curbs and resilience gains made by business operations. Supply chains, for example, have held up better. Yet, this wave has hit us far harder in terms of both health and confidence. With a workforce both weakened and worried, a demand revival may prove particularly elusive.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.