A solar storm and our exposure to the Sun

The weekend spectacle of “northern lights" across a vast patch of the northern hemisphere, with its colours caught vividly by smartphone cameras, was truly extraordinary. The last such event was about two decades ago. It posed a minor threat to sat-com links, but wasn’t linked to climate change; nor was it anthropogenic in any other way. It was on account of a major spike in solar activity—a Sun storm with its flares making a geomagnetic impact on Earth.