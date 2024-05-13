Hello User
A solar storm and our exposure to the Sun

Livemint

  • A powerful solar storm gave the planet dazzling skies and served us a reminder of how the Sun’s doing fine while we face the threat of global warming. Surviving differs from thriving.

Clouds of ionized gas and magnetic fields had shot out of a cluster of sun-spots to magnify what’s usually a tame “aurora borealis” in polar regions.

The weekend spectacle of “northern lights" across a vast patch of the northern hemisphere, with its colours caught vividly by smartphone cameras, was truly extraordinary. The last such event was about two decades ago. It posed a minor threat to sat-com links, but wasn’t linked to climate change; nor was it anthropogenic in any other way. It was on account of a major spike in solar activity—a Sun storm with its flares making a geomagnetic impact on Earth.

Clouds of ionized gas and magnetic fields had shot out of a cluster of sun-spots to magnify what’s usually a tame “aurora borealis" in polar regions. The Sun is about 4.6 billion years old, with a life expectancy of some 5 billion years more. The planet we inhabit is a few hundred million years younger, but how long it survives would depend on how we define survival.

At the current pace of global warming, a man-made disaster like none other, how habitably will the Earth survive and for how many life-forms? Surviving differs from thriving; often, starkly so. Our collective future demands that we duly rise above narrow domestic walls to focus on this challenge. The Sun’s doing fine. Sadly, we can’t say the same for us.

