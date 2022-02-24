A spade is a spade

It’s a war of one man’s making, an unprovoked and unjustified attack on a sovereign country by another that has shown itself as a dictatorial power bent against peace. And we must call a spade a spade. Ignoring global pleas, Vladimir Putin of Russia on Thursday launched a heavily-armed invasion of Ukraine on a flimsy set of pretexts that could not disguise the illegitimacy of this aggression. An ugly, brazen disregard for lives was on display as Russian forces pushed in from three sides of the former Soviet republic, the death toll rising fast amid the use of firepower so disproportionate that its aim must surely have been to intimidate Kyiv into an instant surrender to Moscow’s will.