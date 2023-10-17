Quick Edit: A step back in time
Although the court rejected the right of LGBTQ+ couples to adopt children, chief justice D.Y.Chandrachud’s strong observation that the “law cannot assume that only heterosexual couples can be good parents” cannot be ignored for long.
The rejection of same-sex marriage by India’s Supreme Court comes as a disappointment. It puts us out of step with the progressive world. Same-sex marriage is legal in 34 countries—a wide sweep of not only developed regions like the US and Europe, but also our emerging-nation partners Brazil and South Africa. There are, however, two tiny slivers of hope in the judgement.